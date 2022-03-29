BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 178 cases of the virus in the county.
25 of those cases are new.
20 people are in the county’s hospitals and the number of deaths is the same at 499.
by: Emily Venuti
