Latest Numbers March 26

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 408 active cases of the virus, and 42 of them are new.

37 people are hospitalized and 15,168 have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at 327.

