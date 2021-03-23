Latest Numbers March 23

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 378 active cases of the virus in the county, 37 of them new.

41 people are in the hospital and 15,075 have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at 325.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News