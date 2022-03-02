BROOME COUNTY – For the first time in a long time, Broome COVID-19 cases drop below 200.
Today there are 189 cases of COVID in the county, with 41 new cases.
29 people are in the hospital.
The number of deaths goes up by 1 today, to 494.
by: Emily Venuti
