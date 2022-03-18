BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
Broome breaks out of the 3 digit numbers for total cases today with 96.
13 of those are new.
19 people are in the hospitals, and the number of deaths is still 497.
by: Emily Venuti
Posted:
Updated:
