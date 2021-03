FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 488 active cases in the county, with only 22 new cases.

This is a significant fall from the last reported 739 cases on Friday.

49 people are in the hospital and 14,614 have recovered.

3 more deaths are being reported today, 2 women in their 80s and 90s and a man in his 80s.

This brings the number of deaths to 323.