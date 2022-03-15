BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 113 cases of the virus in the county, with 18 of them new.
23 people are currently hospitalized in the county.
The number of deaths is still 497.
by: Emily Venuti
