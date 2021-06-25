Latest Numbers, June 25

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 27 active cases of the virus in the county.

5 people are in the hospital while 17,762 have recovered.

The number of deaths is unchanged at 352.

