Latest Numbers June 22

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 31 active cases of the virus in the county.
8 people are in the hospital while 17,749 have recovered.
The number of deaths has increased to 352.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
