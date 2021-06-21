Latest Numbers June 21

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 39 active cases of the virus in the county.

8 people are currently in the hospital while 17,736 have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at 351.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News