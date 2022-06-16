by: Noah Holloway
BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
125 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 29 of them new.
28 people are currently in the hospital.
The number of deaths has risen again to 528.
