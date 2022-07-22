BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County, COVID-19 numbers take a slight increase.
215 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 33 of them new.
There are currently 41 people hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 533.
(File/Getty)
by: Noah Holloway
Posted:
Updated:
