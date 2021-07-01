Latest Numbers, July 1

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 26 active cases, the same number as yesterday.
5 people are in the hospital while 17,772 have recovered.
The number of deaths is unchanged at 352.
by: Emily Venuti
