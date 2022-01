BINGHAMTON, NY – While overall COVID case numbers are down a bit from yesterday, Broome County is still battling a large number of new positives.

Today the county reports 4,069 active cases, which is a drop of 858 cases from yesterday.

Though Broome is facing 677 new positive cases.

Hospitalizations have not changed, still at 111.

The number of deaths is the same as yesterday also, at 469.