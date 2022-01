BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is facing a step incline of new COVID-19 positives today.

Following yesterday’s giveaway of 10,000 home COVID tests, the county is reporting 714 new cases.

This number is part of the 4,927 overall active positive cases reported today, 794 more than yesterday.

111 people are hospitalized with the virus, and the number of deaths climbs by 2 today, now at 469.