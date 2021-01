BROOME COUNTY – With the holidays behind us, Broome County finds itself in a 4 digit COVID-19 positive number.

There are currently 1,035 active cases, 61 of them new.

111 people are in the hospital, and 7,240 residents have recovered.

One more COVID-19 death is being reported today, a man in his 40s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 177.