BROOME COUNTY – It’s another day of record high COVID cases for Broome County.
Today there’s a total of 3,630 cases being reported, with 419 of those cases new.
Currently 102 residents are hospitalized.
The number of deaths is unchanged at 466.
by: Emily Venuti
Posted:
Updated:
BROOME COUNTY – It’s another day of record high COVID cases for Broome County.
Today there’s a total of 3,630 cases being reported, with 419 of those cases new.
Currently 102 residents are hospitalized.
The number of deaths is unchanged at 466.