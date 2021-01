BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 1,231 cases of the virus in the county, 110 of them are new.

167 people are in the hospital and 10,454 have recovered.

6 more deaths are being reported today, 3 women in their 60s and 80s and 3 men in their 50s and 80s.

The total number of deaths is now 236.