BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in Broome County.
There have been 1,615 cases reported in the past 5 days, with 381 of those recently reported.
119 people are in the county’s hospitals.
The number of deaths is 476.
by: Emily Venuti
