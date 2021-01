BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 update for Broome County.

There are currently 1,264 active cases in the county, 175 of them new.

144 people are in the hospital and 9,552 have recovered.

4 more deaths are being reported today, 2 men and 2 women in their 80s and 90s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 216.