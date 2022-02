BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is seeing a big dip in COVID-19 cases coming out of the weekend.

In the past 5 days, there have been 609 cases of the virus reported.

This is 240 fewer cases than the county reported last Friday.

Out of those cases, 79 of them are new.

Hospitalizations have been brought down by 6 to 85.

There are also no new deaths to report, with that number staying at 486.