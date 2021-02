BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 917 active cases of the virus in the county, 99 of them are new.

104 people are in the hospital and 11,581 have recovered.

3 more deaths are being reported today, women in their 60s, 70s and 90s, bringing the total number of deaths to 272.

The county also announced that United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus is no longer a COVID hotspot.