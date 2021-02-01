Latest Numbers February 1

COVID-19 active cases are back down to 3 digits on the first day of February.

There are currently 949 active cases in the county, 43 of them new.

123 people are in the hospital and 11,209 have recovered.

County Executive Jason Garnar says there are 24 additional deaths to report today, which took place in the month of January, but are being reported now due to a lag.

The Broome County Health Department says the deaths are mainly from second wave at Willow Point.

These include men and women in their 70s through 90s, bringing the number of deaths to 260.