BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
964 cases of the virus were reported in the past 5 days.
185 of the cases were newly reported.
103 people are in the county’s hospital systems, while 479 people have died.
by: Emily Venuti
Posted:
Updated:
