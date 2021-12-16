BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is battling a higher number of active cases than its ever seen before.

Today Broome faces 1,488 active cases, with 291 of those new.

County Executive Jason Garnar adds that Broome has seen as many as 915 new cases in the past week alone.

Hospitalizations are also high at 81.

The number of deaths has not changed from yesterday at 447.

Garnar says that the county expects case numbers to rise even higher following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He says that most Broome businesses are compliant with the mask mandates, and continues to encourage everyone to get a vaccine or get boosted.