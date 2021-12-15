BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is going up in active case numbers yet again.
There are currently 1,352 active cases of the virus in the county with 202 new cases.
82 people are in the hospital.
One more reported death brings that number up to 447.
by: Emily Venuti
