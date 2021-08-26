Latest Numbers, August 26

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 450 active cases of the virus in the county, and 57 of those cases are new.
19 people are in the hospital.
The total number of deaths is 358.
by: Emily VenutiPosted: / Updated:
