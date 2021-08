ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo has less than a week left in office before Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul takes over. But, the Assembly Judiciary Committee's work to release a report on the findings of its probe into Cuomo continues.

"There's mountains of evidence that have been compiled in this case," said Assembly Judiciary Committee member Phil Steck. He says that includes evidence from the Attorney General's investigation, statements, documents, text messages and 'pings.'