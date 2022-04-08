BROOME COUNTY – Broome County continues to see COVID-19 cases rise.
Today the county is reporting 621 total cases of the virus, with 154 new cases.
Hospitalizations are only slightly up at 27.
The number of deaths is still 503.
by: Emily Venuti
