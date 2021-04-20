Latest Numbers April 20

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are 479 active cases in Broome County, 70 of them new.

34 people are in the hospital and 16,240 have recovered.

4 more deaths are being reported, bringing the total up to 335.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News