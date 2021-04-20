Latest Numbers April 20

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are 479 active cases in Broome County, 70 of them new.
34 people are in the hospital and 16,240 have recovered.
4 more deaths are being reported, bringing the total up to 335.
