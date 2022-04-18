APRIL 18 – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
Today the county is reporting 729 cases of the virus. Of those cases, 76 are new.
The hospitalizations are slightly up to 36.
The number of deaths is now up to 506.
by: Emily Venuti
Posted:
Updated:
APRIL 18 – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
Today the county is reporting 729 cases of the virus. Of those cases, 76 are new.
The hospitalizations are slightly up to 36.
The number of deaths is now up to 506.
(File: Getty)