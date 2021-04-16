Latest Numbers, April 16

BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 445 active cases in the county, 58 of them are new.
37 people are in the hospital and 16,080 have recovered.
The number of deaths remains at 331.
