Latest Numbers April 15

NEW YORK – Here is an update on the numbers.

County Executive Garnar announced 15 additional cases of the virus, bringing the cumulative total to 159.

Out of those cases, 9 are hospitalized and 31 have recovered.

46 tests are pending.

The county remains at 8 deaths.

Governor Cuomo announced an increase of 11,571 cases in New York State, bringing the state total to 213,779.

Additionally, Chenango County is reporting 68 cases, and Delaware County is reporting 55 cases.

Tioga County has 25 cases, according to the governor.