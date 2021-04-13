Latest Numbers, April 14

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 348 active cases in the county, 41 of them are new.

39 people are in the hospital and 16,001 have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at 331

