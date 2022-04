BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There’s 119 new COVID cases reported today, with the total number of active cases now at 458.

31 people are currently in the hospital systems.

The number of deaths has now reached 505.

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar, is expected to give his first briefing in a number of weeks virtually on Wednesday, April 13 at noon.