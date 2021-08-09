Latest Broome County COVID-19 numbers August 9

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the weekly COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

County cases are continuing to climb after Broome was was labeled as an area for substantial COVID spread on Friday.

There are currently 226 cases of the virus and hospitalizations have gone back up to 12.

17,945 people have recovered while 353 have died.

Starting today masks are required for all county buildings regardless of vaccination status.

While masks in other indoor areas are not required, they are highly encouraged for everyone.

If you still need your COVID vaccine, you can visit gobroomecounty.com.