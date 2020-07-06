Latest Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 7/6/20

The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to increase.
The county’s website reports 74 active cases today, up 3 from yesterday.
7 people are hospitalized while 590 have recovered.
The death toll remains at 52.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
The number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County continues to increase.
The county’s website reports 74 active cases today, up 3 from yesterday.
7 people are hospitalized while 590 have recovered.
The death toll remains at 52.