Late local artist to have artwork gallery displayed

BINGHAMTON, NY – A late Binghamton native is getting her art spotlighted with a gallery exhibit downtown.

Opening for First Friday tomorrow, the artwork of Glenda Blake will be on display from 5 to 9pm at the Cooperative Gallery at 213 State Street.

Blake worked as a graphic designer for several businesses and publishers in the area but towards the end of her career, she began to be able to realize her dream of being a full-time artist.

Peg Johnston, one of the founders, of the Cooperative Gallery, said they are glad to be able to put this on.

“Glenda was a valued member of our gallery for several years, and she died last summer. So we’re finally opening up and getting to give her a retrospective show,” says Johnston.

They say Blake notably used her graphic design skills to combine images and put subjects in new locations, as well as uniquely capturing motion.

The exhibit will be open on upcoming Fridays from 5 to 8 and Saturdays from 11 to 3.

Proceeds for sales of the work will go to her and her widower’s Fund for Arts Empowerment.