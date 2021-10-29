Last minute Halloween activities for all ages less than 45 minutes from Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Want to get into the Halloween spirit last minute? Here are some local attractions to check out.

Adult Haunts:

If you’re looking for something a little more serious, you can check out these haunted attractions, open on Friday and Saturday night.

–Slaughterland Screampark -Binghamton, NY, $35 admission, Friday and Saturday

–Hellstead Manor – Montrose, PA, $28 admission, Friday and Saturday

–Homemade Haunted Barn – German, NY $10 admission, Friday and Saturday

Family-Friendly Activities:

Or, if you’re looking to get the entire family involved, check out these fun kid-friendly activities.

–Family Halloween Spooktacular – Roberson Museum and Science Center, Saturday only

This event has trick or treating, a costume contest and all sorts of crafts. $6 admission for students, $8 for adults.

–Roberson Museum and Science Center Ghost Tour – Binghamton, NY, $8 adults, $6 students, Friday and Saturday nights

This is event is a little spookier, but still suitable for children.

–“Scareousel” at Northside Park – Endicott, NY, free, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Take free rides on one of Binghamton’s famous carousels with a spooky twist!

–Halloweekend – Binghamton, NY, reservations required, Saturday and Sunday

Explore the Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo campus with a little bit of a spooky twist! Lots of treats and a costume contest.