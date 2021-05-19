Last Broome Briefing: The county begins to return to normal

BROOME COUNTY – On the day that New York State officially lifts most of its pandemic restrictions, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his final regularly scheduled weekly coronvirus briefing today.

With active cases under 200 and an ample supply of vaccine available for those who want it, Garnar says it’s time to start returning to normal life.

He says masks are no longer required in county buildings except where the state mandate remains in effect, such as Willow Point Nursing Home and aboard B-C Transit buses.

Garnar thanked residents for doing their part to heed pandemic precautions.

“It’s been you, the public, that’s helped mitigate the spread over the last year. And it will be all of you who continue to help us defeat COVID-19 finally,” says Garnar.

Garnar says 85,000 Broome residents have completed their vaccinations so far.

He expects that it may take a while before all local businesses and organizations lift their individual mask requirements.