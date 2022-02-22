ALBANY, NY – A third-party candidate for New York Governor says he’s lined up support from both the right and the left ends of the political spectrum.

Larry Sharpe was nominated by the Libertarians at the party’s state convention in Albany over the weekend.

Sharpe ran for Governor in 2018 and received nearly 100,000 votes.

He says he has also received the backing of The Forward Party which was founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Due to ballot access restrictions pushed through by the Cuomo administration, Sharpe faces a bigger challenge in securing a place on the ballot.

He says he’ll need 45,000 signatures for each line in order to be listed on Election Day.