BINGHAMTON, NY – A day of reckoning is being promised for a repeat offender convicted of murdering an 11-year-old boy and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Larry Harris, Junior faces sentencing in three separate cases in Broome County Court tomorrow morning.

Harris was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 11-year-old Jerome Smith in Johnson City in February 2019.

That case prompted a girl to come forward with accusations of years of sexual assault perpetrated by Harris that began when she was 11.

He was also found guilty in that case.

And Harris plead guilty to a drug charge for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell in Binghamton in March of 2019.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says Harris faces a minimum of twenty-five years to life in prison as a persistent violent felony offender.