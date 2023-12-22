TAUGHANNOCK FALLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- The largest First Day Hike in New York State will be planned for Taughannock Falls State Park.

When: Monday, January 1, 2024, from 10AM– 4PM.

Where: Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail, 1740 Taughannock Blvd, Trumansburg, NY 14886

What: Over 2,000 hikers are expected to take part in what has become a New Years Day tradition at Taughannock Falls State Park. The flat, ¾ mi. walk (one way) leads to the base of New York State’s tallest waterfall. This year’s event is even more significant as the 2024 First Day Hikes are the kick-off events for the Centennial Celebration of the New York State Park system.

Group photos at the base of Taughannock Falls are being planned for 11AM and 1PM

This event will take place regardless of weather. Hikers young and old should be prepared for the cold, (hat, gloves and warm coat) have a sturdy pair of shoes or boots and bring water and snacks. The walk takes approximately one hour to complete. Dogs on a leash are welcome.