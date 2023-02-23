TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday, February 13th, a man was arrested on 16 felony charges following a drug and weapons bust in the Town of Maine.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 383 Kolb Road where they seized over $10,000 in methamphetamine, numerous illegal weapons, high capacity magazines, and ammunition.

The following items were seized by law enforcement:

Approximately 13 oz. of methamphetamine (estimated street value of over $10,000)

Defaced Ruger .22 caliber pistol

.40 caliber ghost gun with a Smith & Wesson upper receiver

Jennings Firearm Inc. .22 caliber pistol

AMT Automag II .22 caliber pistol

Marlin 30/30 caliber rifle (stolen)

.40 caliber high-capacity magazine

High-capacity ammunition feeding device for a 9mm handgun

High-capacity ammunition feeding device for a 7.62 x 39mm semi-automatic rifle

Various long guns

Large amount of various calibers of ammunition

“CE” brand digital scale

$986 in U.S. currency

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office around 1,800 to 3,600 doses of methamphetamine were recovered in the operation.

Following the search, 32-year-old Cody Dickinson, of Maine, was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Class A-II Felony)

(2 counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

(3 counts) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

(9 counts) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree (Felony)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Binghamton Police Department, the Johnson City Police Department, and the Endicott Police Department.

“This case is another remarkable victory for the collective teamwork of our local law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Getting dangerous narcotics and illegal weapons out of circulation is key to building a safer future for our families, and I applaud the detectives and officers for all their hard work getting it done for our community.”

Dickinson remains in custody at the Broome County Jail.