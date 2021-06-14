LAOH creates memorial garden at Rec Park in memory of Harper Stantz and Maddie Shaw

BINGHAMTON, NY – The young ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians were out improving their community over the weekend again.

About half a dozen girls from the Junior Division joined some adult members of LAOH to create a memorial garden at Rec Park in Binghamton.

The garden is dedicated to the memories of Harper Stantz and Maddie Shaw, 2 Westside residents who died young in recent years.

After removing some old bushes and weeds, the girls tilled the soil and began planting the flowers around the historic statue of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company founder George F Johnson.

Junior member Cece Cole says it makes them feel good to honor Harper and Maddie.

“They had a lot of friends and a lot of people knew them very well. We felt that it was important to honor them because they’ll be missed,” she said.

Our camera returned today to check out the finished product.

The city parks department laid down the mulch around the flowers and shrubs that the girls planted.