BINGHAMTON, NY – A spectacular display of large animal-shaped lanterns is illuminating the Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton five nights a week.

Illumination for Conservation is wowing crowds at the nation’s 5th oldest zoo.

It has inflatable sculptures of animals, butterflies, flowers and fireworks placed all over the campus.

Many, including the red panda, wolf and penguin, are of species the zoo has on display.

Come nighttime, the sculptures illuminate, with some even coming to life.

While photos and our video are impressive, they don’t compare to the live experience of the scale and artistry of the installations.

The festival is a fundrasier not only for the zoo, but for several wildlife conservation charities including, The American Wolf Foundation, The Red Panda Network, and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Costal Sea Birds which supports African penguins.

Part of the proceeds will also be directed toward the improvement of the Red Wolf habitat at the zoo.

Illumination for Conservation begins at 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day.

After that, it will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 until October 16th.

Admission is 25 dollars, 20 for children ages 3 to 12.

Kids 2 and under are free.

More information at http://RossParkZoo.org.