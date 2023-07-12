BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Ross Park Zoo is setting up giant structures that will be glowing every night this August.

This year’s Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival will open on August 3rd. The zoo will feature inflatable sculptures of various creatures all over campus. Executive Director Phil Ginter says that all of the lanterns are brand new this year, featuring dinosaurs, dart frogs, a light up swing set, and see-saw.

This year’s conservation focus is an initiative called Gorillas on the Line. Ginter says that the zoo will be collecting small electronic devices at the event to reduce mining efforts in Africa that are destroying the gorillas’ natural environment.

“It’s an evening event, so at night, is when things literally shine. But, even during the day, you’ll see that they’re incredible sculptures that people can enjoy when you come in. So, we’ve got some incredible dinosaur sculptures, mythical creatures inspired by traditional Chinese culture, an African themed area,” says Ginter.

Ginter says that anyone who wants a sneak peak of what the festival has to offer, should come to the zoo’s Feast for the Beast event which is August 2nd. The festival runs into the month of October. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the lantern fest can be found at rossparkzoo.org. Ginter says tickets are good for any day you want to attend.