BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – There will be guide rail repair on I-81 north beginning at exit 206 to Glenwood/Lenoxville, until exit 230 to Great Bend/Susquehanna resulting in lane restrictions.

The work will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th, and Friday, June 9th. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, drive the posted speed limit, turn on the headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions when entering a work zone. In high traffic location, it is suggested that drivers use both lanes of travel and take turns merging into the open lane at the merge point.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. The site is available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.