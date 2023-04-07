BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the New York State Department of Transportation, there will be lane closures along both directions of State Route 363 in Binghamton.

The closures will take place weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Monday, April 10th.

Work is being done to replace guardrails and barriers. It is expected to last about four weeks.

The NYS DOT says that motorists should anticipate delays and build extra time into their schedule.

For up-to-date traffic information, call 511 or visit 511NY.org.