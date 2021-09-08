Lalor Family Dental to offer Free Dental Care Day this Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – This Saturday, a local dental office is giving back to the community.

Lalor Family Dental’s 12th annual Free Dental Care Day is back after not being able to do it last year due to the pandemic.

It’s offering your choice of a cleaning, extraction or a filling, free of charge to at least 250 people.

The event is taking place at it’s main office located at 2521 Vestal Parkway West.

Robert Lalor, Owner of Lalor Family Dental says they’re successful because of the community so it’s nice to give back.

“Everyone has valleys and hills in their life and if you fall in one of those valleys and we can help you out, it’s great for us and we’re happy too. If we can give someone whose in need at this time something, it’s nice to do and we enjoy it,” says Lalor.

Lalor says he expects another great turn out.

Registration for the event is from 7:30 to 9:30 Saturday.

It will be on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on the event, visit LalorDental.com.